Assemblyman Tague, other Republicans ‘demand’ Academy remove Cuomo’s Emmy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Chris Tague (R,C,I-Schoharie) drafted a letter alongside other Republicans to National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences President Adam Sharp. The lawmakers demanded that the Academy remove Gov. Cuomo’s Emmy award following reports that his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted the Cuomo administration made efforts to hide information on nursing home fatalities from the press, public and state Legislature.
Tague believes that the governor created this cover-up to protect his public image and is therefore “undeserving” of an award that celebrates his daily press briefings that “elevated his celebrity” throughout 2020.
“The governor put his increasing fame before the lives of thousands of New Yorkers, and that should be shocking and sickening to us all. People have been wanting, now more than ever, to see those in politics and media put aside their partisanship and do what’s right for everyday people, and now more than ever, the Academy has the opportunity to show the world that what the governor did is wrong. The governor made a poor decision that caused thousands of people to lose their lives and then tried to hide it from all of us, and if that isn’t something we can all agree is terrible, I don’t know what is.Assemblyman Chris Tague