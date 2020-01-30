1  of  2
Atari is opening eight video game-themed hotels

(CNN) — A company known for vintage video games now wants to run gaming-friendly hotels.

Atari says it plans to open eight hotels in the U.S. that will have spaces for virtual and augmented reality, along with venues for eSports events.

The company says parents will be able to host video game slumber parties and other events for kids.

The construction of the first hotel in Phoenix gets underway this fall. Other future locations include Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose, California.

Atari kicked off a video game craze in the 1970s, but the U.S. branch of the company went bust seven years ago. Its French counterpart, however, is still in business.

