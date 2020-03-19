Celebrities flock to Instagram Live to entertain fans during coronavirus social distancing

hrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., in February.Rich Fury/VF20 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

(NBC) – While some famous faces have used the platform to read books or play music for fans, some have caused controversy while on Instagram Live.

Across the nation people — including celebrities — are shutting themselves indoors.

But the show must go on.

Famous faces including singers Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, rapper Cardi B, actor Hilary Duff and others have flocked to Instagram Live to entertain fans while they isolate themselves from crowds amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Performers like Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard have even used the hashtag #TogetherAtHome to promote their streams meant to entertain millions stuck at home.

Celebrity streaming shows on the platform something that will become more frequent in the coming days and weeks, according to Charles Porch, Instagram’s head of global partnerships.

“I think in times like this, and when times get tough, [celebrities are] turning to Instagram to connect with fans to, first, help get out really good information like washing your hands and staying home and the next phase now, which is coming together with the community,” Porch told NBC News.

Singer Miley Cyrus hosted a livestream in which she highlights what she calls “bright minded stories” and shares feel-good news with fans. On Tuesday, Cyrus was joined by singer Demi Lovato, and the stream was viewed by as many as 50 million people on the platform, according to screen captures of the video shared to Twitter by fans.

Fans will be seeing much more of Cyrus on Instagram Live, according to Porch, who said Cyrus will be streaming on Instagram Live Monday through Friday while the nation practices social distancing. Cyrus will be joined by a host of other celebrities who will also be streaming to their fans as the country battles COVID-19.

“We’re going to see more series where people will do regularly scheduled programing,” Porch said. “It’s going to be interesting to watch this going forward and watch people at home create their own television networks.”

While Cyrus and Lovato asked each other questions and chatted during their shared livestream, Legend and Teigen performed songs and broadcast some of their daily activities at home, like cooking.

Legend sang Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Beauty and the Beast,” among others.

Martin also performed for Coldplay fans on Instagram Live, playing the group’s “A Sky Full of Stars.” Country star Keith Urban did his own half-hour concert on Instagram, accompanied by his wife, actress Nicole Kidman.