Columbus singer, James Pyle, continues his journey on NBC’s ‘The Voice’



(NBC) — The final Battle Rounds of “The Voice” air tonight and Team Legend’s James Pyle, originally from West Hills, CA, and who now lives in Columbus, OH, will be competing.

Pyle wowed the judges and secured his spot on Team Legend singing “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles in his Blind Audition.

“I’ve been scared to do this show forever and I think that I’m finally ready. I finally think of myself as a singer, because I used to always say ‘I’m a drummer but like I sing’ and now I’m ready to just go out and be a singer,” said Pyle before his first performance on the show.

Columbus’ @Jamespylemusic talks about the Ohio musicians who he thinks will inspire him most on @NBCTheVoice.



(including his coach @johnlegend, of course) https://t.co/spFDJKZe7v pic.twitter.com/ptBrx5s7qL — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) November 10, 2020

Pyle grew up among a musical family in California. He started playing drums when he was 10, but he was always shy about singing. While his mother encouraged singing, James focused on playing music instead.

When he was 18, he tragically lost his mother to cancer but used his grief to begin exploring his voice and writing songs.

James recently started gigging and singing at open mic nights in Ohio, where he lives with his wife and two little kids. With his mother on his mind, James hopes to make his family proud on “The Voice” stage.