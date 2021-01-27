Dunkin’ makes Valentine’s Day pink macchiatos and heart-shaped donuts

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Dear Dunkin’ lovers in the Southern Tier: No matter how Valentine’s Day is celebrated, Dunkin’ is making it easy to feel the love and share in the sweetness of the holiday with a lineup of sweet sips and treats, featuring beautifully bold espresso beverages and perfect pairings of heart-shaped donuts.

And, inspired by being part of so many fans’ love stories, Dunkin’ will debut its first-ever, online wedding-themed pop-up shop, and will put marriage on the menu by giving select fans the chance to kick off Valentine’s Day weekend with a Dunkin’ drive-thru wedding ceremony.