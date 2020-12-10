Elite “8” of the Ultimate Christmas Movie Brackets

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – It’s the great debate this time of year: What’s the greatest Christmas movie in all the land?

A few weeks ago, we launched a 32-movie bracket to settle the score. After two rounds, only 8 movies remain. We’ve had to say goodbye to classic films like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Carol” — and even the favorites “Elf”, “Home Alone” and “Die Hard.”

We’re now down to three final votes.

Over the next few weeks, you’ll be able to make your round-by-round picks until only one movie emerges as the GOAT of the Christmas movie genre. Round three of the bracket closes at midnight on December 14th, so select your favorites while you still can!

Make your “elite 8” picks and then share this survey with your family and friends! You can enter below.