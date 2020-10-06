‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ season 4 premieres on WETM

(NBC) — NBC’s hilarious primetime game show “Ellen’s Game of Games” returns for season 4 on Oct. 6, 2020, with even more unpredictable twists and new never-before-seen games.

Award-winning television host, producer, writer and actress Ellen DeGeneres brings her high-energy comedy to NBC primetime as host and executive producer of the reality competition show with Stephhen “tWitch” Boss on board as the show’s “announcer.”

“Ellen’s Game of Games” includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from DeGeneres’ award-winning daytime talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as well as some designed especially for the primetime show. Contestants must maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown – all in a quest to win a big cash prize.

Every episode features DeGeneres’ irrepressible personality along with an impressive roster of games, including familiar favorites “Blindfolded Musical Chairs” and “You Bet Your Wife” as well as some exciting new additions for this season, “Name Dropper,” “Burst of Knowledge” and “If I Could Turn Back Slime.” The high-pressure moments and surprises always keep the audience laughing and guessing until the end.

Contestants play different games over four rounds and the winner of each round advances to play “Know or Go.” The winner of “Know or Go” gets the chance to play an epic game of the show’s newly formatted final round, “Hotter Hands,” during which they have 60 seconds to correctly answer as many questions as possible by selecting between two images.

WETM’s primetime is all-new tonight. The “Weakest Link” with host Jane Lynch starts at 8 p.m., followed by the season premiere of “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 9 p.m. and then a new episode of “Transplant” at 10 p.m.