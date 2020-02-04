Elmira’s Tommy Hilfiger appears as guest judge on Netflix show “Next in Fashion”

(WEMT) – Elmira native and fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion, and now he’s helping the next generation of designers in a new Netflix series.

Hilfiger appeared as a guest judge in episode nine of “Next in Fashion,” where “designers from around the world compete for $250,000 and the chance to become the next big thing in fashion.”

Contestants in the semi-finals, judged by Hilfiger and celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, focus on working with denim.

The show is hosted by “Qeer Eye” star Tan France and author/designer Alexa Chung, and is available to stream now.

18 News sat down with Tommy Hilfiger last year for an exclusive interview inside his New York City office for an in-depth look at his life in Elmira and how he became one of the biggest names in fashion.