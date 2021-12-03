Home For the Holidays WETM Special Stream

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Tonight during 18 News at 5:30 we will be bringing you our Home for the Holidays Special. We will be going around the Twin Tiers, with Dickens in Wellsboro, Sparkle in Corning, The Christmas House’s final season, and more.

You will be able to catch the live show tonight on WETM 18 News at 5:30 and above in this story above.

We also have our Home for the Holidays Contest, where you could win the national prize of having your rent or mortgage paid for in 2022. You can enter at the link below.

And for other contests that we have going, you can follow the link below.