(BUSHKILL, P.A.)- Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the upcoming Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert, slated for May 19-21, 2023, at the newly renovated, 200+ acre entertainment complex Poconos Park. They will take the stage of the Amphitheater at Poconos Park on Friday, May 19th, 2023.

Early Bird tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27th, at 10 A.M. ET and start at only $19.99 (plus fees) for general admission. Fans who wish to purchase tickets on Thursday (PRIOR to tickets going on sale to the general public) should register for a Presale password here between now and Wednesday at Midnight.

Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert will also feature daily activities including charity rides from Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson, motorcycle giveaways, bike games, a cornhole tournament, line dancing in the Party Tent, and more. There will also be two motorcycle shows.