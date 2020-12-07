Medical drama ‘Nurses’ debuts on NBC

(NBC) A group of young nurses gets a crash course in front line medical work when the new hospital drama “Nurses” premieres tonight.

Tiera Skovbye stars as Grace, a woman trying to restart a nursing career that stalled out the first time around.

Skovbye describes her character’s arc as “going back in and being faced with all of these challenges, and this feeling of what happened before and needing to like, get past that.”

She’s just one part of a team that’s dedicating their lives to helping others in between their own personal dramas.

“The way they describe each character in the show is they give them a different body part, and Grace is the heart of the show,” she says.

“Nurses” premieres tonight at 10 p.m., right after the live semi-finals of “The Voice.”