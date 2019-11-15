Most hated Christmas songs ranked

(NEWS10) – Before you know it, Christmas music will take over every radio station and retails store across the country. While many love the holiday tunes, others say there are a few they can go without.
A new poll from U.K. news outlet “The Mirror” asked 2,000 people what they feel is the worst Christmas songs. The results of the poll may surprise some people.
- “All I Want for Christmas is You” – Mariah Carey
- “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid
- “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday” – Wizzard
- “Merry Xmas Everybody” – Slade
- “Last Christmas – Wham!”
- “Fairytale of New York” – The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl
- “Baby It’s Cold Outside” – Tom Jones & Cerys Matthews
- “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” – Jackson 5
- “Santa Baby” – Eartha Kitt
- “Jingle Bells” – Andrews Sisters
You can see the full poll here.