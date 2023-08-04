SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock legends Motley Crue and Def Leppard will open their global tour on August 5 in Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Special guest Alice Cooper will join the bands.

The bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across America throughout the month of August.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Tickets

Check local listings for complete details including VIP offerings. To purchase tickets please visit motley.com and defleppard.com.