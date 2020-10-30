Music Minute: CC Ryder

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Although many musical acts have been slowed down by COVID-19, one local musician has taken this time to expand their creativity.

CC Ryder’s “folkish” music comes from several inspirations ranging from Etta James to Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now