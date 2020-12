ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There is some complicated science behind Santa Claus's yearly trip around the globe, some scientists claim. When broken down, what Santa achieves in one night is both scientifically and numerically impressive.

At an average speed of 3.5 million miles per hour, Santa is able to make 173 million deliveries in 31 hours. He travels 110 million miles, dropping off presents at 1,400 homes a second, according to ChemistryViews.org.