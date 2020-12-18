Music Minute: Jeremy Edge Project

(WETM) – On this week’s Music Minute we meet Jeremy Edge of the Jeremy Edge Project, who specializes in hard rock, classic rock, and blues.
- COVID-19 relief negotiations hit a snag as deadline looms near
- Stimulus check update: Congress passes 2-day bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue
- Police release names of those who died in I-80 pileup
- Eviction moratorium expires at the end of the year. State funds could help ward off evictions
- Forecast Discussion 12/18/20 PM: Chance for light showers Saturday night and Sunday