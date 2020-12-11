Music Minute: Mud Creek Bison Ranch expanding as a music venue

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – With their new 12,000 square foot building the Mud Creek Bison ranch now has the opportunity to host music acts once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The ranch also offers self-guided tours through the ranch for people, as well as meats and other goods in their shop.

