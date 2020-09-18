Music Minute: Still Kickin

(WETM) – Many local bands have not been able to play out this summer because of the coronavirus, but one established group of musicians have endeavored to persevere.
This week on the Music Minute we meet the classic rock band Still Kickin and its members Ron, Paul, Victor, Gary, and Kevin.
