Music Minute: Virtual school concerts

(WETM) – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were forced to get creative with their annual winter concerts.

The Campbell Savona School District decided to take their band, which includes dozens of kids, and have smaller, socially distanced concerts taped for parents to watch their kids play.

“The changing role of a teacher nowadays, teachers, rather than just being the ones teaching the kids and then conducting the concert. Now they’re the videographers they’re the cameraman, they’re then getting technical with all the different video platforms to share with parents,” said Principal Jim Anderson.