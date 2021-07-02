NBC brings back live ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ special for 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC is bringing back its live fireworks special the “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular” this Sunday, July 4 starting at 8 p.m. on WETM.

The hosts of this year’s Independence Day broadcast will be Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress, singer and songwriter Renée Elise Goldsberry and the star of NBC’s “New Amsterdam” Ryan Eggold.

The show will also include performances by Blake Shelton and the Jonas Brothers. According to NBC, the Grammy Award-nominated musical trio will perform “a medley of hits and be joined by special guest Marshmello for a performance of their new song ‘Leave Before You Love Me.'”

Also included in the musical lineup will be Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire. Viewers can also look forward to special appearances by some top names in entertainment.

NBC announced the special will include a drone light show “for the first time in Macy’s Fireworks broadcast history.” In a tribute to Team USA before the athletes leave to compete in the Olympics, 350 drones will take to the sky. NBC says the drones will, “collectively symbolize the unity and strength of Team USA – meeting together for the first time in the sky before Team USA gathers on the ground in Tokyo.”

Everyday heroes will also be celebrated throughout the show with segments called the “American Spirit.” These inspiring personal stories will include four Olympians. Allyson Felix, Simone Manuel, Tatyana McFadden and Jessica Long will all open up about their personal lives and Olympic journeys.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular” airs Sunday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on WETM with an hourlong encore presentation at 10 p.m.