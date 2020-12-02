NBC launches holiday season with “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special

(NBC) – One of the rituals of the holiday season, the lighting of the enormous Christmas tree in New York City’s Rockefeller center happens tonight.

This year’s tree, right outside NBC’s “30 Rock” headquarters, is a 75-foot tall Norway spruce, with 50 thousand multi-colored LED lights.

NBC’s got a two-hour show to celebrate the lighting at 8 p.m. Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Earth Wind & Fire and the Goo Goo Dolls are among the slated performers, as well as country singer Brett Eldredge.

“Christmas music has gotten me through a lot, even in years when there’s not a pandemic, or just seeing the world go through what it’s gone through, and I think, to have it this year is more important than ever, so I’m excited to be able to get up there and sing and spread that message,” said Eldredge.

Eldredge will be performing a duet with Kelly Clarkson of “Under the Mistletoe”.

Once the tree’s lit, because of the pandemic, the public will have to reserve spots in the six-foot, socially distanced line to take close up pictures of the tree.

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on WETM followed by “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – At Home Holiday Special” hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.