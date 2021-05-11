NBC says they will not air the 2022 Golden Globes

FILE – Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globes will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(WETM)- NBC announces the network will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.

The Globes, run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has come under scrutiny over its lack of racial diversity among voting members and various ethical concerns.

“We continue to believe that the HFPAis committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement.

“As such, NBC will not air the 2022 golden globes,” the spokesperson added, “assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.

This blow comes on the heels of criticism from TV and movie platforms, advocacy groups and celebrities. Actor tom cruise has reportedly returned his three Golden Globes statues amid the ongoing controversy.

NBC has been the television home of the Globes for many years. The ratings for the ceremony, which honor the best in film and television each year, have steadily declined in recent years.

NBC news and the NBC broadcast network share NBC Universal as a parent company.