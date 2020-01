Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for rock band Rush, dies at 67

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 22: Drummer Neil Peart of Rush performs at the Barclays Center on October 22, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

(NBC NEWS) – Neil Peart, the prodigiously talented drummer and eclectic primary lyricist for the Canadian rock band Rush, died on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, according to a family spokesman. He was 67.

The cause of death was brain cancer, which he had been battling quietly for three years, according to spokesman, Elliot Mintz.

Peart was considered one of the most gifted and electrifying drummers in pop music history, a virtuosic stylist and technical master who inspired a cult following with his dazzling fusions of hard rock and jazz.

He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1983, when he was in his late 30s.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1952, and took up drumming as a teenager.

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie, and their daughter, Olivia Louise Peart. Mintz, the family spokesman, said funeral plans were pending.