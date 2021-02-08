New York Philharmonic launches on-demand streaming service

Entertainment

FILE – This May 12, 2020 file photo shows David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, closed during COVID-19 lockdown, in New York. The New York Philharmonic will miss an entire season for the first time in its 178-year history and is seeking to expedite the renovation of David Geffen Hall that had been set to impact performances through February 2024. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic launched an on-demand video and audio streaming service Monday called NYPhil+ that is available for $50 annually or $4.99 monthly.

Initial selections include David Lang’s “Prisoner of the State” and Julia Wolfe’s “Fire in My Mouth,” both with music director Jaap van Zweden, and a new concert featuring conductor David Robertson and pianist Emanuel Ax.

Selections include five decades of “Live From Lincoln Center” PBS telecasts and Facebook broadcasts.

There are no initial selections involving Leonard Bernstein, the Philharmonic’s music director from 1958-69.

New programs will be added in future months.

The Philharmonic stopped large-scale live concerts last March because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

