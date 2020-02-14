Paul McCartney wants to help send a personal card to your loved one this Valentine’s Day

(WTAJ) -- Jordan Peele, known for his comedic mischief on Key and Peele, took the world by storm in 2017 when he directed the thriller 'Get Out' and won an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

Three years later: The production company Blumhouse films, who were behind Peele and 'Get Out', have taken the classic 70's TV show 'Fantasy Island' and have given it the thriller twist.