(WETM)- Marshmallow soda. Yes, you read that correctly!

Pepsi and Peeps are blending together. This soda-pop is popping up in color-coordinated mini cans just in time for Spring, but for limited time only.

You can win Pepsi Peeps prizes! Post pictures of yourself enjoying spring with marshmallow peeps, tagging @pepsi, usting the hashtag #hanging with my peeps and hashtag #pepsi sweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram to enter. The contest ends march 31st.