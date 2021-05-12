Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 inductees include Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters

LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 29: Rap artist Jay-Z performs during a sold-out show at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort December 29, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WETM)- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is adding a new class of music legends. Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner are the newest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday morning.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said its 2021 class includes the “most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization.” Three of them are two-time inductees.

“This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

To be eligible for induction, artists have to had released their first record 25 years earlier and “have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock & roll,” according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

This was a first time ballot for Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s and Jay-Z. This is a huge accomplishment in the music world. Musicians and groups who were nominated but not inducted were Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.

To giver perspective, LL Cool J has been nominated six times without success. Khan has been nominated three times as a solo artist and four times as a member of Rufus. Rage Against the Machine and Rundgren have been nominated three times. Devo, Bush and the New York Dolls have been nominated two times.