(NBC) — NBC’s adventure drama, “La Brea” returns Tuesday for its third and final season.

The story of survivors who fell through a giant Los Angeles sinkhole into prehistoric L.A. will wrap up over the next six episodes and the show is fully embracing its primeval connection.

There was nothing subtle about the way the adventure series La Brea started and it promises to go even bigger as the final season begins.

“We got dinosaurs, I mean, it’s wild,” said actress Lily Santiago.

Going full-on “Jurassic” is a bit of delayed gratification for the cast.

“When we shot Season 1, everyone was like, ‘Oh, the dinosaur show,’ and we’re like, ‘No there’s no dinosaurs in it,’” said actor Jack Martin. “But this season, there’s actually, there’s a lot of dinosaurs.”

A veritable dino variety pack.

“It’s wild for a show like this, the stakes did somehow go higher, said Veronica St. Clair.

But dinosaurs are not the only problem after Eve disappeared into a portal at the end of Season 2.

“It gets crazier, a lot crazier and in a way that all makes sense as in it doesn’t just kind of get crazy for the sake of it,” said actor Eoin Macken.

Finding Eve to reunite the Harris family might be the first job, but returning home is a close second.

“It was a real pleasure to shoot this year,” said Rohan Mirchandaney. “It’s probably my favorite season.”

“We definitely don’t disappoint as far as getting as much as we possibly can into these final six episodes,” said Chiké Okonkwo.

And for La Brea fans shouldn’t think they have Season 3 pegged ahead of time.

“I don’t think they’re going to expect the things that ended up happening, so I think that’s going to be very satisfactory,” said Nicholas Gonzalez. “And there’s still so many surprises left.”

The unpacking begins on Tuesday.

“La Brea” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC4, following “Night Court” and “Extended Family” and just before the season’s next-to-last episode of “Found.” That show’s season finale is next Tuesday.