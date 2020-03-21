Tempting Scarlet: Wendy and Jim’s Music Minute

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – 18 News photojournalist Rich Tanner shows us how to find the best local music on this week’s edition of “Wendy and Jim’s music minute.”

**Transcript**

Jim Anderson

Welcome! Thank you for tuning into the Wendy and Jim’s Music Minute. Wendy! We have Tempting Scarlet in the studio with us today, and I’ve known Bert Deats for many years. Cat, guitar player. But the lead singer Amanda, you have a little bit of history with.

Wendy Owens

I do! Amanda and I met through the Twin Tiers Idol experience, a bunch of years ago. And I just want to know, what’s been going on since then and how did you get to have this amazing band?

Amanda Hunn – Tempting Scarlet Lead Singer

Funny story. Bert was at one of the performances for Twin Tier Idol and heard me perform and it turns out we work together. So he started bugging me at work to join his band. Which was pretty cool. And it took some convincing but.

Wendy Owens

Now I know you guys are doing some original music, you just released an album. Tell me about that, tell me about your music.

Amanda Hunn

Oh! That was an experience. Umm, We didn’t have a whole lot of time during the week because we had regular jobs to do. So we were going down and took about a year to do. But it was defiantly awesome. I had never been in a studio before.

Wendy Owens

I want to thank Tempting Scarlet for being here today with us. Jim how do we find out more about this band?

Jim Anderson

If you want to find out more about Tempting Scarlet, go to mytwintiers.com. Thank you for tuning in to Wendy and Jim’s Music Minute. See you next time.