Universal Orlando announces Nintendo park

ORLANDO, FL (WESH) — Calling Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach! If you know any of those names you are ready for Universal’s upcoming attraction.

Comcast announced it is creating a new park based on Nintendo characters.

The video game company is behind one of the best-selling video game series of all time: Super Mario Bros.

Comcast says Super Nintendo World will open this year in Osaka, Japan. Another will then be launched in the U.S. in 2023 at Universal Orlando in Florida.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal. The company compared the new Nintendo venture to its Harry Potter park—which opened in universal Hollywood back in 2016. It’s since become a popular attraction.