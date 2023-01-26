(WETM) – Post-Covid, everyone has been looking for ways to enjoy all the world has to offer. This includes going to concerts, traveling, and even visiting amusement parks.

Solitaire Bliss wanted to find out just what types of entertainment Americans spend their money on and what states spend the most- so they surveyed 1000 people.

New York spends the 7th most on entertainment in the U.S., including 13 different categories.

The average American household spends $2,628 on entertainment per year. Top spending categories are restaurants, streaming, books, gaming, music.

In 2022, 3 in 5 Americans (59%) declined some activities with friends or family because of budget.

Americans plan to spend less in 2023 on their top spending category in 2022: Restaurants, bars, clubs.

You can find the full survey here.