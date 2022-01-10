What’s Trending Twin Tiers: 2022 Golden Globes

(WETM)- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association released the winners for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards during a private ceremony last night.

Among this year’s top film nominees were Power of the dog, which tied Belfast for the most nods at 7, King RichardLicorice Pizza and West Side Story.  

On the TV side, SuccessionHacksThe Morning ShowTed Lasso as well as fall breakouts Only Murders in the Building and Squid Game were among the most nominated.  

Notable mentions are will smith in King Richard for best actor in a drama motion picture. West Side Story made a splash taking home awards for best motion picture of a  musical. Their lead Rachel Zegler winning best actress for her role as Maria, and finally Ariana Debose won best actress in a supporting role for her role as Anita.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast (Focus Features)
Coda (Apple TV+)
Dune (Warner Bros.)
King Richard (Warner Bros.)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix) — *WINNER!

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos — *WINNER!
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard — *WINNER!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano (MGM)
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Licorice Pizza (MGM)
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) — *WINNER!

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy 

Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella 
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story — *WINNER!

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom! — *WINNER!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza 
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast 
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story — *WINNER!
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog — *WINNER!

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog — *WINNER!
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture 

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast — *WINNER!
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Motion Picture – Animated 

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) — *WINNER!
Flee (Neon / Participant)
Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)
Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language 

Compartment No. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY)  (Sony Pictures Classics)
Drive My Car (JAPAN)  (Janus Films) — *WINNER!
The Hand of God (ITALY)  (Netflix)
A Hero (FRANCE / IRAN)  (Amazon Studios)
Parallel Mothers (SPAIN)  (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture 

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune — *WINNER!

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Be Alive,” King Richard
    Music by:    Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
    Lyrics by:    Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Orugitas,” Encanto
    Music by:    Lin-Manuel Miranda
    Lyrics by:    Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
    Music by:    Van Morrison
    Lyrics by:    Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect
    Music by:    Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
    Lyrics by:    Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die — *WINNER!
    Music by:    Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
    Lyrics by:    Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin (Netflix)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO/HBO Max) — *WINNER!

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose — *WINNER!

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession — *WINNER!
Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO/HBO Max) — *WINNER!
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks — *WINNER!

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — *WINNER!

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick (Hulu)
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO/HBO Max)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) — *WINNER!

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha 
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winselt, Mare of Easttown — *WINNER!

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick — *WINNER!
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession — *WINNER!
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game — *WINNER!

