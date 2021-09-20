What’s Trending Twin Tiers: 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

(WETM)- It definitely wasn’t the pandemmys, or the zoomemmys, or whatever you want to call last year’s virtual Emmy ceremony. If you can remember –everyone was at home, and visitors showing up in hazmat suits to give awards. The Emmy’s last night had a sense of normalcy again with people together, and not even in masks.

But the big winners of the night was the cast and crew of “The Crown,” which accepted its six drama awards.

In a year where so much was different, there were some familiar problems. Awards were concentrated among a few shows. The hashtag #emmyssowhite emerged. A record number of nominees of color yielded only two black winners, Rupaul for “Rupaul’s Drag Race” and Michaela Coel for writing “I May Destroy You.”

A slew of black actors were passed over.



Still there were feel-good moments. Debbie Allen the choreographer, director, producer and actress receiving the governors award for her numerous contributions to television, her commitment to inspiring marginalized youth through the performing arts and mentorship. Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Ava Duvernay and Michael Douglas brought her on stage. The foursome were holding canes in tribute to her fame character and repeatedly tapped them on the floor as she made her entrance to a standing ovation.

In her acceptance speech the Texas native saying “it’s taken a lot of courage to be the only woman in the room most of the time. A lot of courage and creativity. And fight and faith to believe that I could keep going.”

Allen earned two Emmys as lead choreographer on the ‘Fame’ tv show and a Golden Globe for best actress. In 1984, she began directing episodes of the series.