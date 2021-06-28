What’s Trending Twin Tiers: BET awards

(WETM)- The 2021 BET awards aired Sunday night. The annual awards show was a celebration for the culture, filled with truly memorable performances and tributes.

Cardi b revealed her pregnancy while on stage with Migos during their performance. But this isn’t her first pregnancy, nor her first time making her revel through a performance. She announced her pregnancy with now 3-year-old daughter Kulture while on Saturday Night Live.

Cardi was nominated for five awards. After the show she took to Instagram to post a photo of her pregnancy.



Lil Nas X brought pride to the BET awards! The openly gay rapper took to the stage and gave viewers a brand new rendition of his hit song, “Montero (call me by your name).” The Egyptian-themed performance referenced “Remember the Time” by Michael Jackson through its choreography, and showed the rapper expressing his truth through his energetic performance!

