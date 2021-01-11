What’s Trending Twin Tiers: Jan. 11,2021

(WETM)-This weeks Hollywood headlines include:
- Jeffree Star is setting the record straight on the wild internet rumor that he had an affair with Kanye west.
- After months of dating rumors, 33-year-old actor Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have confirmed their romance.
- Sarah Jessica Parker teased a Sex and the City reboot for HBO max on social media on Sunday, and fans are freaking out!
- Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris covers the February issue of vogue, but her team and plenty of social media users aren’t happy with the shot the magazine selected.
