What’s Trending Twin Tiers: Nov. 16, 2020

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here's your daily dose of entertainment news!
Chelsea Lovell breaks down the big moments of the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards:
- Tyler Perry took home the coveted people’s champion award
- Tracee Ellis Ross is a style star! The Black-ish star received the fashion icon of 2020 award
- Justin Bieber just keeps delivering with his powerful performance
- Jennifer Lopez was honored with the people’s icon award!
