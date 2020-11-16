What’s Trending Twin Tiers: Nov. 16, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s your daily dose of entertainment news!

Chelsea Lovell breaks down the big moments of the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards:

  • Tyler Perry took home the coveted people’s champion award
  • Tracee Ellis Ross is a style star! The Black-ish star received the fashion icon of 2020 award
  • Justin Bieber just keeps delivering with his powerful performance
  • Jennifer Lopez was honored with the people’s icon award!

