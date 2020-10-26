What’s Trending Twin Tiers? Oct. 26, 2020

(WETM)- (WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers, here’s what’s trending:
- A sequel to the classic Halloween comedy ‘Hocus Pocus’ has been greenlit for Disney+ featuring the original stars.
- The queen Ariana Grande is back and she’s giving us a royal bop, have you seen her new music video for ‘Positions’?
- Adele added comedy to her list of talents
- And, never got to a Mcdonald’s for ice cream and be disappointed when the machine is broken again!
