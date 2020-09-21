What’s Trending Twin Tiers: Sept. 21, 2020

(WETM-TV)- Yesterday, the 72nd annual awards show for your favorite TV binges kicked off, virtually of course. What’s Trending Twin tiers is all things Emmy’s, here’s a recap of what you might have missed last night.

Like everything else in 2020, the Emmy awards was like no other year. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Emmys from a nearly empty staples center, while celebs joined from home.

The Emmys started off with a bang, with an unprecedented sweep by “Schitt’s Creek.”

The show, which ended its six-season run this year, made history by becoming the first comedy series to sweep all the comedy categories.

Zendaya made history last night. The 24-year-old is now the youngest person to win outstanding actress– in a drama series– for her role in “Euphoria.”

Movie, and TV mogul Tyler Perry received this year’s Governors Award.

The award recognizes Perry’s unparalleled contributions, to shaping television, and his sustained commitment to humanitarian efforts. He accepted his Emmy with a story-turned-metaphor, about a homemade quilt his grandmother once gave him.

“Watchmen” won big, with star Regina King snagging the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or television movie. The winner sported a shirt, and used her victory speech to honor Breonna Taylor.