What’s Trending Twin Tiers: Sept. 28, 2020

(WETM-TV)- Chrissy Teigen has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering heavy bleeding during her pregnancy. The model and TV personality, who is expecting her third child with singer husband John Legend, was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday. The 34-year-old mother of two shared a series of posts to her Instagram story. Thankfully, her growing baby is doing well, she explained, but she said “in the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak.”

NFL legend and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana had quite the weekend, as he saved his baby grandchild from being abducted in their home. According to reports, a female intruder came into Montana’s Malibu, home and snatched a child from a playpen before trying to make a getaway. The LA Sheriffs’ department says as the woman tried to walk away with the child, Montana and his wife “confronted the female, attempted to de-escalate the situation, and asked for the suspect to give back their grandchild”. Luckily Montana was able to get back the baby and the woman was found and arrested.

Rhianna is now expanding her empire. The Savage X Fenty lingerie imprint is broadening the horizons by releasing their first collection of men’s loungewear and underwear. The announcement comes ahead of the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2020 show which will premiere on Amazon in the near future. Ladies the holidays are on their way, ladies this could be a gift idea for your man! But the real question is, Rih Rih, when are you going to bless us with new music? We’re waiting!

The wait is over for former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and US model Gigi Hadid. They have welcomed a “healthy and beautiful” baby girl. Announcing the birth on Twitter, Malik, 27, shared a black-and-white picture of the baby girl’s tiny hand clutching his finger. He wrote alongside the image: “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

Put the tissue boxes on standby–it looks like ‘This Is Us’ fans won’t have to wait till November to watch Season 5, as previously announced. The COVID-19 pandemic can’t keep The Big Three apart because the show’s premiere date has been pushed forward to October, as the cast returns to work. Stars Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz gave This Is Us fans a sneak peek of season 5 production on social media. We can’t wait to see what this season has in store!