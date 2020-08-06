Environmental Protection conference held in lieu of Governor Cuomo signing legislation regulating waste

LOWMAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Candidate for State Senate, Leslie Danks Burke, and Tracy Mitrano Candidate for Congress held a press conference addressing critical land and water quality concerns resulting from dumping in Chemung and Steuben counties.

The two candidates highlighted how politicians who put business interest ahead of humans health created land and water quality issues in Steuben and Chemung counties.

In the State of New York. August 3rd Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation (S3392/A2655) regulating waste from oil or natural gas in New York as hazardous waste.

Since the signing of the legislation, all such waste will be subject to current state laws regulating the transportation, treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste.

Cuttings from fracking, extraction get transported from hazardous waste, those are radioactive cuttings. That’s the sort of waste that gets brought into Chemung County, and it gets housed in the dump right behind us. That is the sort of waste that has now been banned by this piece of legislation that Governor Cuomo just classified as hazardous waste. Leslie Danks Burke, Candidate for State Senate

We have to have a robust EPA, working to re-mediate no longer stricture by state to state, but with a federal view of how we’re going to fix it. Tracy Mitrano, Candidate for Congress

The legislation has gone into effect immediately.