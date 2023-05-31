ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The ACCEL Clinic at the Economic Opportunity Program, Inc. (EOP) continues breaking down barriers to Healthcare in Chemung County.

On Thursday, May 18th, EOP members and Arnot Health celebrated another milestone since opening with 363 lead screenings since November 2022.

The ACCEL Clinic is a partnership between the Chemung County Health Department, Arnot Health, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, EOP, Inc, and LECOM, in efforts to combat major health crises in Chemung County.

According to the ACCEL Clinic, Chemung County has historically had some of the highest lead levels in New York State. In 2014, 11% of children in Chemung County tested positive for lead compared to the statewide average of 4%. The Clinic plans to bring that number down with more screenings.

ACCEL also tests for blood pressure. The ACCEL clinic has done 147 blood pressure screenings. Elevated blood pressure is a condition that causes the pressure and the force of the blood against the artery walls to become too high. Hypertension is defined as blood pressure when readings range from 140 to 90. Blood pressure is severe if the blood pressure is 180 over 120. Diagnosis of high blood pressure is based on the average of two tests done on two separate occasions. This phase of the Clinic offers blood pressure screening for both children and adults.

The ACCEL Clinic is open for testing every Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and every first Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Community is encouraged to call Elizabeth Derr at 607-215-6868 to make an appointment or sign up at EOP.