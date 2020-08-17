EPD investigating shooting on the southside of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police Department Officers are currently searching for spent shells in the southside of Elmira.

The alleged shooting happened on Partridge and Wallace Place around 9:45 pm.

Ambulance were on the scene and and EPD is currently investigating the remote area.

A reporter on the scene did see EPD searching for spent shells. It is believed that multiple people ran towards a yellow house when the shots rang out.

This is a developing story, stick with 18News for the latest details.