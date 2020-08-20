Epic names Guthrie as a Gold Stars 10 Organization

SAYRE, PA (WETM) – Guthrie has achieved Epic Gold Stars Level 10, in recognition of the healthcare system’s use of the electronic medical records (EMR) system software offers.

This highest level of recognition places Guthrie among a group of approximately 1 percent of organizations that have received this superiority.

The Epic Stars program measures organizations in areas —that have patient access, patient experience, clinical quality and safety, population health management, physician productivity, nursing productivity, and value from data.

Guthrie Vice President of Clinical Systems, Terri Couts, says Stars 10 is an elite recognition that puts Guthrie on the leading edge of EMR usage across the country.

By harnessing the technology offered by Epic, Guthrie is using state-of-the-art tools to provide the highest level of care to its patients while also improving workflow among staff.