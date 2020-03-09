Erie County Public Health Lab now equipped and ready to test for coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Public Health Lab can now test for novel coronavirus, the county health department announced Monday.

Prior to this, tests had to be shipped to Albany, said, health officials.

The lab received testing supplies and materials from the Centers for Disease Control and put them to the test over the weekend.

Health officials said this will reduce the turn-around time on local test results to an expected 24 hours or less.

To be tested, patients will need to meet state criteria and have the test authorized by a health care provider. Those criteria include contact with known positive individuals, travel to a country with a high level of health notice and showing symptoms of illness, and other cases where a physician determines the circumstances warrant. Once the test is authorized, a person would be placed in mandatory quarantine, as per the state health department’s orders.