Erie’s first indoor climbing gym coming 2023

Erie is getting its first indoor climbing gym in the next couple of years.

ASCEND Climbing announced today that ASCEND ERIE will be opening late 2022/early 2023. The climbing gym will be located in downtown Erie at 5th & State Streets.

The climbing gym will be 26,000 SF located in the bottom 2.5 floors of a 5-story building at 5th & State, according to Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) CEO John Persinger.

According to ASCEND’s website, the Erie location will feature bouldering terrain, 45’ tall rope walls (lead, top-rope, auto-belay), yoga classes and workshops, fitness and training areas, youth programming, slacklines, retail and concessions, group spaces and community events.

ClimbERIE and the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) partnered with ASCEND ERIE for this project.