ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Elmira’s Ernie Davis Community Center held its 30th annual Christmas Magic event.

The event was sponsored by the Equal Opportunity Program and the Corning Incorporated Black Employees Network, in collaboration with the C-VETS Corning Veterans Engaged to Support.

The drive-thru event help provides food and gifts for families and children ahead of the holiday. With a special appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, families engaged in fun activities, making crafts and enjoying music between 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. This year’s numbers were 2x times higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, with around 400 families and 800 children receiving gifts, meals, and turkeys.

Volunteers from the Twin Tiers community and beyond completed over 500 volunteer hours.

These volunteers included members from the following organizations/groups: Corning employee volunteers, staff from the Equal Opportunity Program, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc, the African American Read-In of the Southern Tier, Omega Chapter No. 2 Prince Hall Order Eastern Stars, Tanglewood Nature Center, FLC Robotics, FRC Robotics, and Stela Robotics. In addition to the volunteer work, the Corning Incorporated Black Employees Network and C-VETS each supplied a Santa.

The Equal Opportunity Program is incredibly thankful for the support shown for the Christmas Magic event. They’re looking forward to being able to supply more for families and children next year.