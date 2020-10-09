Ernie Davis Scholarship expands opportunities for Chemung County and Corning high school seniors

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – In 1989, a scholarship was established for student-athletes who share the same traits and values of Ernie Davis and his high school coach, Marty Harrigan.

The applicants are asked either to develop a project that raises awareness about Davis’s legacy or to volunteer for 44 hours while spreading the word.

This year, The Ernie Davis Scholarship Committee has made some changes to the benefits and of the scholarship.

The first change will expand the scholarship to students applying to 2-year colleges as well as those applying to 4-year colleges.

If a student is awarded the scholarship to a 2- year college, and subsequently decides to pursue a 4-year degree, they may be eligible, upon enrollment, to receive funding for the additional two years (up to the amount of the typical 4- year award).

The committee has expanded the scholarship to include a mentoring option to any student who would like additional guidance and support with their effort in pursuing the educational goals.

The last addition to the scholarship will be to include not just ways in which to “spread the word” about the incredible legacy of Ernie Davis but also to include reflections on racism during Davis’s era and present.

The scholarship, which can range from $10,000 – $15,000, and is awarded to a high school senior scholar-athlete in Chemung County or Corning, N.Y.