Ex-Dallas police officer found guilty of murdering her neighbor in his apartment

DALLAS, TX – JULY 8: A Dallas police officer drives near the scene where eleven Dallas police officers were shot and five have now died on July 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. According to reports, shots were fired during a protest being held in downtown Dallas in response to recent fatal shootings of two black […]

Former Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder Tuesday, Botham Jean, after thinking he was an intruder when she mistakenly entered his apartment.

Guyger, who has been out on a $300,000 bond, faces a maximum of life in prison. She was not immediately taken into custody and the sentencing phase in her trial began Tuesday afternoon with opening statements from Jean’s mother.

A gasp could be heard in the packed courtroom when state District Judge Tammy Kemp read the jury’s decision.

The jury in Guyger’s trial was made up mostly of women and people of color.

The sentencing was set to resume on Wednesday morning