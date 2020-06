ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society announced a unique and special event to be held to celebrate 2020 graduates unable to celebrate traditionally due to the COVID-19 situation.

“Signs Around The Lake" will take place on Sunday, June 28, from 11am-3pm. Twin Tiers graduates are invited to bring one of their graduation celebration yard signs to Eldridge Park on Saturday, June 27.