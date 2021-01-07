EXCLUSIVE: locals travel to protest on Capitol hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM-TV) – 18 News spoke to locals residents who traveled to Washington, D.C. to partake in the Pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally.

The EXCLUSIVE interview took place on the bus, coming from the protest on Capitol Hill.

Pennsylvania resident Dustin Stafford and Elmira resident Jane Muuse safely boarded their ride home from the D.C area, avoiding the chaos that erupted early Wednesday afternoon.

They both told 18 News what went down on Capital Hill just moments after the ambush. Both say the sole purpose of joining what they claim was supposed to be a peaceful protest was to let their voices be heard of voters fraud in support of the President.